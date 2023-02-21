In a first, transgender person in Karimnagar gets loan for self-employment unit

Collector RV Karnan handed over the cheque for Rs.5 lakh to Asha during a programme held at the Collectorate in the city
Karimnagar: For the first time in the State, a transgender person was sanctioned a loan to set up a self-employment unit under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.
Ashadam Asha, a member from the scheduled caste community, was sanctioned a subsidy loan of Rs.5 lakh, with which she will be setting up a photo studio. Collector RV Karnan handed over the cheque for Rs.5 lakh to Asha during a programme held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Karnan said it was for the first time in the State that a transgender person was sanctioned a loan to establish a self-employment unit. The State Bank of India, Karimnagar branch had sanctioned the loan to Asha to establish a photo studio, he said.
The event also saw another first in the State, with another transgender person, Nakka Sindhu, being provided with a four wheeler driving license.