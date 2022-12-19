In awe of Adah’s adaa

The actor opens up on her lifestyle, choosing scripts, specialising in sign language, favourite food and more

By Priyanka Pasupuleti
19 December 22

The multilingual actor Adah Sharma was most recently seen in the anthology series ‘Meet Cute’, currently airing on SonyLiv. The anthology, directed by Nani’s sister Deepthi Ganta, brings together five different stories. When we caught up with Adah recently, she got talking about her lifestyle, how she understands stories, her favourite food and many more.

Adah, who likes to read innovative screenplays, believes in giving her 100 per cent to anything she takes up and thanks her parents “for backing me and letting me work for what I wanted to”. “Despite the fact that I was a bright student from a South Indian Brahmin family, my parents never discouraged me from pursuing my dreams in acting. This has always been a plus for me,” she says.

“I have been in the industry for about ten years, and people greeting me with enthusiasm whenever they spot me is the nicest thing to have ever happened to me,” shares Adah who is interested in “travelling and discovering”.

“I enjoy working with different languages since it allows me to connect with more people and get closer to the audience. In addition to acting, I enjoy going out with friends.” says Adah, who also volunteered for a non-profit organisation, where she learned sign language. “There is a touching story behind the language, but all I can say is that I’m overjoyed to have learned something useful for people,” she adds.

When asked about her Telugu, she says with a chuckle, “I can give you my best if you give me dialogue to say.”

Ask her about her fitness routine, she says, “I work out on a regular basis, but I don’t see it as a chore; I dance, I keep climbing mountains while shooting, and I work out in a variety of ways, but I always make sure to do something that burns calories.”

“I was born a vegetarian but now I’m a vegan,” says Adah who doesn’t believe in cheat meals. “I eat what I want, when I want. I don’t want to use the word ‘cheat’ which attributes negativity to the word. And one thing which I never say no to is Pani Puri, which is all-time favourite,” she adds.

Talking about ‘Meet Cute’, Adah says, “It’s about famous actors falling in love with ordinary people. I was dressed entirely in pyjamas for the series. And working with Nani is always amazing; he respects women and prefers to work on films that are most relatable to the common man. Working with Adivi Sesh has also been such a pleasure – both these actors put me at ease.”

On the work front, Adah is currently working on ‘Commando’, ‘Tibba’, which will be directed by Gaurav Khati and produced by Content Engineers and Dancing Shiva Films. She also has another film, ‘The Kerala Story’, written and directed by Sudipto Sen. In addition, the actor is working on two untitled films and a Hollywood project that will be announced soon.