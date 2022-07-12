Incentives to States for successful auctioning of mines: Pralhad Joshi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:48 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State governments for successful auctioning of mines and those who have identified potential mineral blocks.

This will inspire other States to perform better in the mining sector. He said that successful States will be rewarded during the national conclave on mines and minerals to be held in New Delhi.

Pralhad Joshi was inaugurating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week celebrations of the Ministry of Mines. He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest during the national conclave.

Participating in the week-long celebrations, Secretary Ministry of Mines Alok Tandon said that the public sector undertakings and subordinate offices of the Ministry will be celebrating from July 11 to 17 across the country.