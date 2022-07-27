Incessant rains disrupt Normal life in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Normal life was affected as incessant rains continued to lash several parts of the State, including Hyderabad on Wednesday resulting in overflowing of streams in a few areas and water logging at many places.

River Musi was in spate due to heavy rains in the catchment areas during the last couple of days. The twin reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar received inflows and reached the Full Tank level.

Due to rains, schools and colleges in Vikarabad district were declared holiday. Till 6 p.m., highest rainfall of 40.5 mm was recorded at Lingapur in Kumaram Bheem, followed by 29.5 mm at Utnoor crossroads in Adilabad and 28.3 mm at Sangam, Ranga Reddy.

The State average rainfall was 8.5 mm against 5.9 mm normal rainfall registering a deviation of 44 per cent. The State average cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 27 was 449 mm against normal rainfall of 339.7 mm with a deviation of 99 per cent.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast, resulting in heavy rains on Thursday.

The Met department in its evening bulletin said heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy and Kama Reddy.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana instructed all the Municipal Commissioners in all the 142 Urban Local Bodies to take up precautionary measures in the vulnerable points that were already identified and attend all the related issues promptly.

People in the dilapidated buildings should be vacated immediately and such structures should be demolished.

Instructions were issued to arrange radial or neon sign boards, illumination stickers and caution boards at work sites and in areas abutting culverts and bridges.

Officials were directed to focus on low lying areas in the ULBs and check the water levels in reservoirs, tanks and ensure families residing in low lying areas were shifted to the rehabilitation centers to prevent human loss.

In addition to these measures, they were instructed to take up Monsoon management and precautionary measures for preventing seasonal diseases, vector borne diseases and mosquito menace.