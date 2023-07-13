Inconsistent Revanth gets called out on TS-AP power sharing episode

The two sides of Revanth Reddy were exposed over his attempts to credit, first the TDP and then the Congress, for exerting pressure on Centre on matters of power sharing between TS and AP on a consumption basis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The two sides of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy were exposed on Thursday over his attempts to credit, first the Telugu Desam Party and then the Congress, for exerting pressure on the Union government on matters of power sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on a consumption basis.

A video of the TPCC president’s interview to an regional News channel while he was with Telugu Desam was posted on Twitter. In the video, Revanth Reddy claimed that Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu had influenced the Union government to allocate power to the two States on consumption basis.

In sharp contrast to that, the TPCC president during his press conference on Thursday claimed it was a team of Congress leaders led by former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy that approached Sonia Gandhi appealing that power sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should be done on consumption basis. Accordingly, Telangana was allocated 53 percent and Andhra Pradesh was allocated 47 percent by the Manmohan Singh government, he said.

Retweeting Arvind Alishetty’s tweet in which both the videos of Revanth Reddy were shared, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “This is a master class in lying through one’s teeth.The Lie Lama and his Drama.”

This is a master class in lying through one’s teeth 😂 The Lie Lama and his Drama 👏 https://t.co/lh3Z23IUzM — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 13, 2023