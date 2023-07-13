Anti-Farmer, Hegemonic, and Elitist – Dissecting Revanth Reddy’s remarks on free electricity to farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

By Dr Mahesh Manikya

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy‘s recent comments on free electricity for agriculture, made during his visit to the US, deserve high condemnation. To understand the underlying meaning of his message, dissecting the language and terminology employed is imperative. A social lens reveals the true significance of Revanth Reddy’s announcement. Across the nation, a cohort of political leaders, parties, policymakers, high-ranking officials, and well-to-do segments mistakenly perceive themselves as the sole contributors to tax revenue. As a result, they harbor a deep-seated animosity towards farmers who grapple with the agricultural crisis and depend on meager government aid and subsidies. Revanth Reddy’s comments must be understood within the context of this hegemonic mentality. It is worth recalling his earlier statement at the Reddy Garjana Sabha, where he asserted that social recognition in society was contingent on owning 10 to 15 acres of land for upper-caste individuals. Such remarks against free electricity stem from the anti-farmer ideology, especially against the marginal farmers underpinning these words.

Revanth Reddy claims that 95% of the farmers in the state hail from disadvantaged backgrounds, including Dalits and minority communities. These individuals have been tirelessly striving to enhance their livelihoods through agriculture, leveraging newfound economic opportunities and governmental initiatives. The welfare of these marginalized communities at the lower echelons of the social hierarchy should stand as the government’s foremost and paramount objective. To this end, progressive governments like the Bharat Rashtra Samithi have implemented a plethora of programs, notably including the provision of uninterrupted, high-quality electricity to farmers. Under the leadership of KCR, the Telangana government has successfully spearheaded a program that ensures round-the-clock free electricity for farmers. The positive outcomes of this endeavor are now clearly visible, with a marked expansion in cultivated land driven by new irrigation projects and the proliferation of borewell connections in Telangana state.

Undoubtedly, the availability of 24-hour free electricity is a game-changer for hundreds of thousands of farmers relying on bore wells for their agricultural pursuits. Mechanization in the agricultural sector has rendered the need for farmers to dedicate a full 24 hours solely to crop cultivation obsolete. In such circumstances, the provision of an uninterrupted power supply unlocks tremendous potential for farmers to leverage their energy and capabilities across not just the agricultural sector but also related industries. This invariably leads to enhanced financial flexibility and interwoven growth of agriculture with other sectors, such as food processing.

Critics who denounce the provision of free electricity to the agricultural sector inadvertently reveal their contempt and animosity towards farmers and the sector as a whole. While profit may be the ultimate aim across various industries, farmers engaged in agriculture strive to sustain themselves and contribute to the nation’s sustenance. In light of this, the government must extend substantial support to the agricultural sector across all dimensions. However, reducing subsidies and farmer assistance to mere “freebies or Revdi” reflects a misguided political mindset that could prove devastating to the agricultural industry. Neglect of the agricultural sector and insufficient allocation of funds by a few state governments have already precipitated a gradual decline and crisis within the sector.

In stark contrast, since the inception of Telangana state, the tangible outcomes of the government’s initiatives, spanning irrigation projects, agricultural sector development programs, and welfare schemes for farmers, have become evident nationwide. Over the past decade, the peasantry in Telangana has transitioned from a state of crisis to one of prosperity. The exponential growth in agricultural motor connections since 2014, thanks to unwavering government support and the provision of free electricity bears testament to this success. However, it is essential to clarify that Revanth Reddy’s assertion that one acre of land can be irrigated within an hour is entirely fallacious. The average Telangana farmer, reliant on bore wells, cannot achieve such irrigation within such a limited timeframe. Furthermore, the assertion that free electricity provided to farmers is inappropriate exposes a more sinister anti-farmer mentality.

Another noteworthy aspect centers on an unfounded campaign alleging that power transmission companies face colossal losses due to the provision of 24-hour electricity to the agricultural sector. It is imperative for anti-farmer elements, like Revanth Reddy, to acknowledge that electricity bills are determined by actual usage, not by the mere distribution of electricity. Concerns regarding the burden on the government due to the notion of free electricity for farmers closely resemble the anti-farmer rhetoric of Prime Minister Modi’s BJP, which contends that freebies are inappropriate. This flagrant contradiction exposes the Congress party’s insincerity and lack of commitment toward the development of the agricultural sector and the welfare of farmers.

It is evident that Revanth Reddy’s comments, as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, are not personal in nature. However, they also remind the historical track record of the Congress Party over the past 75 years. With the exception of the early years after independence, the Congress government’s confused economic policies, agricultural practices, and administrative priorities have perpetuated a perennial state of crisis within the country’s agricultural sector for over six decades. As a consequence, no state governed by the Congress party has witnessed notable agricultural advancements over an extended period. Revanth Reddy’s remarks should be seen as emblematic of the Congress party’s apathetic attitude towards the agricultural sector regarding governance and policy priorities.

Opposition to the meager subsidies and inadequate support provided to farmers by governments stems from the stance taken by few parties and their underlying anti-farmer agendas. In this complex landscape, Revanth Reddy’s comments further contribute to the farming crisis, which cannot be sustained without adequate support, while fostering increased opposition towards farmers and the government assistance they receive. But the present circumstances call for comprehensive agricultural sector development, acknowledging its paramount importance for the nation’s food security. This necessitates the presence of pro-farmer leaders within the political arena who embody a positive attitude towards agriculture, empathize with farmers’ struggles, and possess the foresight to shape a promising future for them. Meanwhile, it is crucial to vehemently oppose and denounce the statements made by politicians and individuals like Revanth Reddy holding anti-farmer sentiments.

(The author is an accredited Independent Journalist)