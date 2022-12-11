Increased number of devotees wearing Ayyappa Mala in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Ayyappa devotees are performing a devotional dance during Maha Padi Puja at Chitkul in Sangareddy district on Sunday

Sangareddy: In a post-Covid-19 phenomenon, an increased number of devotees of Lord Ayyappa were wearing the Ayyappa Mala in Patancheru area.

Leaders of Patancheru area were hosting them over a devotional lunch after performing Padi Puja. During one such programme, Chitkul village Sarpanch Neelam Madhu hosted over 5,000 Ayyappa devotees for the devotional lunch after performing the Padi Puja ritual on Sunday.

A huge number of others also thronged the place. Earlier, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy had organised a massive progamme inviting thousands of devotees. Congress, BJP and BRS leaders too were hosting Ayyappa devotees organising massive padi programmes.