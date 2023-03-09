IND v AUS, 4th Test: Steve Smith wins toss, elects to bat first

Published Date - 10:30 AM, Thu - 9 March 23

Ahmedabad: Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Having won the third match at Indore, Australia need to win this Test to level the series 2-2.

They decided to go into this Test with an unchanged squad.

“We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week,” Smith said at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have also batted first.

“We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks like a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days,” said Rohit Sharma.

India made one change, bringing in Mohammad Shami in place of a rested Mohammed Siraj.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.