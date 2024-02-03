IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to claim 150 Test wickets

By IANS Published Date - 3 February 2024, 05:54 PM

Indias bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who took 6 wickets, shows the ball at the end of the first innings of England during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and England, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Visakhapatnam: India bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday etched his name in history, becoming the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach the milestone of 150 wickets. The ace pacer achieved this feat in just 34 games, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev, who took 39 matches to achieve the same milestone.

Waqar Younis remains the quickest bowler, achieving this milestone in just his 27th Test. While Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble also took 34 Tests apiece to get the mark among the spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) are the only Indians to reach the milestone faster than Bumrah.

Bumrah’s remarkable journey places him in elite company, with only a select few bowlers globally reaching 150 Test wickets in fewer matches. In his 16th home Test, Bumrah has showcased his prowess with an astonishing tally of 24 wickets at an average of 14-plus. This includes a notable five-wicket haul (5-24) that underlines his impact on home soil.

Against England, Bumrah has notched up 50 Test wickets, maintaining an impressive average of 22-plus, a testament to his effectiveness against the formidable opposition. Known for his ability to turn the tide of a match, Bumrah boasts an impressive record of nine five-wicket hauls in Tests, with six of them coming in SENA countries.

This places him joint second with Zaheer Khan and B.S. Chandrasekhar, behind only Kapil Dev. Bumrah’s influence extends beyond home conditions, as he stands among the select few Indians to have taken over 100 wickets in SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. With 113 wickets, he joins the ranks of legends like Anil Kumble, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan, and Kapil Dev as bowlers who have taken more than 150 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah’s crowning moment came against West Indies in Kingston in 2019, where he produced a career-best Test innings, claiming 6-27.

This remarkable performance also included a hat-trick, making him the third Indian to achieve this rare feat in Test cricket.