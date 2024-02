Yashasvi Jaiswal makes Record Test Double Century | India vs England Test Match | February 3, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's test opening batsman, became the third-youngest Indian player to score a double century in a Test match, scoring 209 runs in 290 balls against England on February 3, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 03:32 PM

Watch: