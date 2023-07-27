| Ind Vs Wi 1st Odi Kuldeep Jadeja Shine As Windies Skittled Out For 114 Runs

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine as Windies skittled out for 114 runs

Fantastic performances by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India restrict West Indies to just 114 runs

By ANI Published Date - 09:50 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

AFP

Bridgetown: Fantastic performances by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India restrict West Indies to just 114 runs in 23 overs during the first ODI of three-match series at Barbados on Thursday.

Put to bat first by India, WI lost a quick wicket in their second over after Hardik Pandya removed Kyle Mayers for just two when he lobbed the ball towards skipper Rohit Sharma at mid-on. India was 7/1 in 2.4 overs.

Following this, Brandon King and Alick Athanaze started to rebuild the WI innings. The duo played some aggressive strokes.

The 38-run partnership between King and Alick was over when Mukesh Kumar dismissed Athanaze for 22 off 18 balls. Ravindra Jadeja took a brilliant catch at backward point. WI was 45/2 in 7.5 overs.

In the very next over, Shardul Thakur castled King for 17 off 23. WI was 45/3 in 8.3 overs. WI brought up their 50 runs in 9.4 overs.

At the end of the mandatory powerplay in 10 overs, WI was at 52/3, with Shimron Hetmyer (0*) and Shai Hope (7*) unbeaten.

Hetmyer and Hope put on a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket. Just when it seemed that Windies would recover, Hetmyer was castled by Jadeja for a struggling 11 off 19 balls. WI was 88/4 in 15.4 overs.

Jadeja’s next over saw him take two quick wickets of Rovman Powell (4) and Romario Shepherd (0), sinking WI to 96/6 in 17.4 overs.

Following this, it was Kuldeep Yadav’s turn to unleash rampage. WI crossed the 100-run mark in 18.4 overs.

Kuldeep destroyed the rest of Windies’ line-up by dismissing the lower order and finally Hope for 43 off 45 balls. WI was bundled out for 114 in 23 overs.

Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 4/6 in his three overs. Jadeja took 3/37. Hardik, Mukesh and Shardul got one wicket each.

Also Read India win toss, opt to field against West Indies in first ODI