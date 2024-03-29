INDIA alliance will come to power after Lok Sabha polls: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 07:23 PM

File Photo

Suryapet: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the people would teach a lesson to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections for its failure to fulfill its poll promises. Speaking to the media here, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the existence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state politics would fall in danger after lok sabha elections.

He said that the INDIA alliance would win a majority of the seats in Lok Sabha elections and come to power at the Centre as people of the country faced hard-time during Narendra Modi government.

Stating that BJP government did nothing to Telangana state, he reminded that Narendra Modi government failed to fulfill the promises made to Telangana in AP State Reorganization Act.

It had also cancelled Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), which was sanctioned at Hyderabad by earlier UPA government. Referring to the comments of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, he reminded that central financial institutions have extended financial assistance to the same project. The state government ordered judicial inquiry into the irregularities that took place in execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He said that Narendra Modi government, which promised two crore jobs, removed two crore employees during its tenure by privatizing the public sector units. The incomes of the farmers were also reduced to half instead of becoming double as promised by Narendra Modi. He asked the Congress members to attend the Congress Lok Sabha elections preparatory meeting. Which would be held at Mattampally on March 20 and make it a grand success.