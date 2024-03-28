BRS candidate Kadiyam Kavya withdraws from LS contest

She wrote a letter to the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to this effect and thanked him for giving her the opportunity to contest the elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 11:03 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MP candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya withdrew from contesting in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls from Warangal parliamentary constituency.

She wrote a letter to the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to this effect.

She thanked him for giving her the opportunity to contest the elections. However, she stated that she decided to withdraw from the contesting in the wake of various media reports about irregularities under the BRS regime and lack of coordination and cooperation from the party cadre which was denting the party’s reputation.

She apologised to the BRS president and the party cadre over her decision.