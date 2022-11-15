`India can be manufacturing hub for the world’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: With Europe in recession now and US heading for one, India is the only country which has the potential to become the manufacturing hub for the world in the future, said P Subba Rao, CMD, Ananth Technologies.

He spoke at the industry body FTCCI CEO forum on `Navigation of your entrepreneurial journey.’

Tracing his entrepreneurial journey, Subba Rao said though he hailed from an farmer family his passion made him an engineer and eventually work with the best minds in the Space and Defence organisations.

He said he was keen to use technology for benefit of people and was part of the team which launched satellites in the early years of ISRO to study weather, climate , ground water conditions and others. “We are poised to do wonders in the space programmes. World at present needs close to 2.75 lakh satellites and only India has the capability and bandwidth to produce so many . Huge opportunity lies for us in the $ 440 billion space programme industry globally,” Subba Rao said.

M Prabhakar Rao, CMD, Nuziveedu Seeds, attributed the company success in developing new variety of seeds for farmers. Today, it has a variety of maize and rice seeds, which give 30% more yield. It withstood competition as it invested in research and development, he said.

“India is now second in egg production and fourth in chicken production globally. Poultry is a Rs 2 lakh crore industry now and will grow to be Rs 10 lakh crore one by 2040. Every extra egg produced and 50 gram chicken produced will result in new employment opportunities across the industry,” said Suresh Rayudu Chitturi, Managing Director, Srinivasa Farms.

Meela Jayadev, Sr Vice President, FTCCI said CEO Forum initiative was launched to imbibe best practices adopted by successful entrepreneurs, a release said.