By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement amidst the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada. Despite “credible allegations” of Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with India.

