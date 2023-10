India-Canada Relations: Canada’s Allegations And India’s Diplomatic Move

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Today we bring you some developments in international relations. India and Canada are in the spotlight once again. India has made a significant diplomatic move by requesting Canada to recall more than 40 of its diplomats stationed in India. Let’s dive right into the details.

