India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Indian Diplomat Vikram Doraiswami Stopped From Entering Gurudwara In UK

The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 30. Let’s take a closer look at what happened.

Watch: