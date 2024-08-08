| India Clinch Second Consecutive Olympic Hockey Bronze Beat Spain 2 1 In Play Off

India clinch second consecutive Olympic hockey bronze, beat Spain 2-1 in play-off

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

By PTI Updated On - 8 August 2024, 07:47 PM

ndia's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, reacts as Indias players celebrate after winning the mens bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France.

Paris: The Indian men’s hockey team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third position playoff match here on Thursday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain’s only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

The medal is fitting farewell for veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, nicknamed ‘ The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey’, who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match.

He will be bowing out as the best ever goalkeeper India has produced.

In the final later in the day, Germany will play Netherlands