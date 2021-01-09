India has strongest and most vibrant democracy, says Modi

He also said whenever anyone raised eyebrows at the ability of the country and the countrymen, it has turned out to be wrong.

By | Published: 12:44 pm

New Delhi: Emphasizing that the whole of India stands together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country has the strongest and most vibrant democracy in the world.

“When India got independence, it was said that the country will break due to its poverty, less education and that democracy is impossible here, but the truth is that India stands together, and has the most strong and vibrant democracy in the whole world,” Modi said while speaking at the 16th ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ convention.

He also said whenever anyone raised eyebrows at the ability of the country and the countrymen, it has turned out to be wrong.

Modi asserted that India’s history is a proof that there is no question or doubts about its ability in any circumstances.

“When India stood in the face of terrorism, the world also got the courage to face the challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary.”

“Today, India’s space programme and tax start-up eco-system is a leader in the global sphere. Even during Covid-19, several new unicorns and tech start-ups started from India,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that even in the times of pandemic, India has shown its ability.

“The country is ready with two ‘Made in India’ vaccines. The world is not only waiting for India’s vaccines but are observing how India runs world’s biggest vaccination programme.”

Be it PPE kits, masks, ventilators, or testing kits, India used to order them from outside. Now, the country has strengthened itself and is not only self-reliant but has even started exporting these items, the Prime Minister lauded.

“India has done structural reforms from education to enterprise to bring wholesome changes. To promote manufacturing, we have started the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, which has gained a lot of popularity in very less time.”