| India Is Proud Of You Chiranjeevi Reacts To Golden Globe For Naatu Naatu

By IANS Updated On - 09:58 AM, Wed - 11 January 23

New Delhi: Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, a.k.a. Ram Charan’s father, reacted ecstatically to the Golden Globe for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

He took to Twitter to say: “What a Phenomenonl Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu

Even as congratulatory tweets poured in, the words of the revered ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine suddenly took on a whole new meaning: “RRR is the best — and most revolutionary — blockbuster of 2022..” it said. And specifically about ‘Naatu Naatu’, it said: “… the dance sequence feels like a Gene Kelly number dialled up to superhuman levels.”