India Khelo Football to hold Premier League scouts from November 12

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The India Khelo Football is going to host Premier League Scouts in India for the first time via ProSoccer Global Workshop in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune from November 12 to 20th for U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 boys and girls.

The selected kids will avail 100% scholarship at Steven Gerard Academy in Liverpool, the UK and will train and upskill themselves for a month under the Elite Player Development programme. Other selected kids will also get a direct entry to IKF Season 2 Pre-Finals and Finals at Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, where multiple ISL and I-League clubs will come to scout best-in-class selected talent from across the country and get a chance to make their way to Europe free of cost.

The workshop will assist kids in understanding their game better and bridge the talent gap through assessment, feedback, and counseling from the Premier League Scouts and Agents. The process will follow a professional approach and begin with age and position-wise segregation, followed by drills and fitness, with matches for assessing social and tactical acumen.