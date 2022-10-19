Watch: Comedian’s hilarious interview with cricketers leaves internet in splits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Comedian Danish Sait’s parody character Mr. Nags for Royal Challengers Bangalore is well known to all cricket fans. His funny interviews with RCB cricketers, especially skipper Virat Kohli are hilarious to the core.

Adding that extra ‘tadka’ to his interviewing style, this time Sait mimicked the prime-time anchors and interviewed cricketers from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The best part is that cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav amped up the video with their funny dialogues.

The comedian asked Rishab Pant, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Hassan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravinchander Ashwin, Shaheen Afridi, and Yuzvender Chahal some witty questions. All of that was done in the manner that prime-time anchors would.

All along, Suryakumar Yadav’s funny clip where he says ‘exclusive’ was played over and over again. The compilation of all the clips is a pure laughter riot of 1:07 minutes.

One impressed user commented, “What I like the most of about you is…you asked the toughest question in the funniest way & the person wont feel bad about it…for eg the question of Virat. Danish Sait, man you have an amazing art (sic).”

Of all the clips, netizens were specifically impressed by the way Virat Kohli ignores Sait’s questions, something that he has always done with Mr. Nags at RCB. Shaheen Afridi’s famous meme face question also tickled the funny bones.