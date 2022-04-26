India logs 2,483 fresh Covid cases, active caseload dips to 15,636

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:41 AM, Tue - 26 April 22

New Delhi: India reported 2,483 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, a marginal decline against previous day’s 2,541 infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has reported a decline at 15,636 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

In the same period, 1,399 Covid deaths were reported. Of the total deaths, 1,347 took place in Assam, said the ministry. With fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll has mounted to 5,23,622.

The recovery of 1,970 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,23,311. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,49,197 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.54 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.58 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable decline at 0.55 per cent.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.95 crore, achieved via 2,30,89,167 sessions.

Over 2.70 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.