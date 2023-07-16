India lose by 40 runs to Bangladesh in 1st women’s ODI via DLS method

| India Lose By 40 Runs To Bangladesh In 1st Womens Odi Via Dls Method

By IANS Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Mirpur: India produced a below-par batting effort to lose by 40 runs against Bangladesh in the opening ODI, their first-ever against the minnows in the 50-over format, here on Sunday.

Electing to bowl, young pace bowler Amanjot Kaur made an impressive ODI debut, grabbing four wickets for 31 runs as Bangladesh were restricted to 152 in 43 overs.

But chasing the comfortable target, India surrendered with the bat to be folded out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with a 40-ball 20.

Marufa Akter picked up four wickets for Bangladesh, giving away 29 runs.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Amanjot accounted for opener Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as Bangladesh struggled in the match reduced to 44-overs-a-side affair due to rain.

Nigar Sultana was the highest run-getter for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, scoring 39 and sharing a crucial 49-run partnership with Fargana Hoque (27).

Bangladesh’s last batter Shorna Akther did not come out to bat in the 44th over as she was injured.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 152 for 9 in 43 overs (Fargana Hoque 27, Nigar Sultana 39; Amanjot Kaur 4/31, Devika Vaidya 2/36, Deepti Sharma 1/26) vs India 113 all out in 35.5 overs (Deepti Sharma 20; Marufa Akter 4/29, Rabeya Khan 3/30).