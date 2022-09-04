India needs ‘double impact’ governance, not futile double engines: KTR takes dig at Nirmala Sitharaman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: Hitting back at union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao fired fresh salvos at her over her alleged remarks against the Telangana government on fiscal prudence. He stated that the country needs a “double impact” governance, but not futile “double engines”.

Taking a dig at the union Finance Minister over her remarks during her visit to Telangana as part of ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’, the TRS working president reminded that the country’s debt had doubled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s regime. As a result, every Indian has a debt of Rs 1.25 lakh.

“Madam FM waxes eloquent on Fiscal prudence; Till 2014, in 67 years 14 Prime Ministers of India together have raised a debt of Rs 56 Lakh Crores. Then came PM Modi Ji; in the last 8 years alone India’s debt incremented by Rs 100 Lakh Crores. Every Indian has a debt of Rs 1.25 Lakh (sic),” he said in a series of tweets.

Citing RBI’s October 2021 report, Rama Rao reminded that Telangana with 2.5 per cent of Indian population contributes 5 per cent to country’s GDP. If only the BJP states performed on par with Telangana, he opined that India would now have been a $4.6 trillion economy. “Per capita income of Telangana in 2022 is Rs 2.78 Lakh. National Average per capita income is Rs 1.49 Lakh. Debt:GSDP ratio of Telangana is 23.5 % (lowest at 23rd among 28 Indian states). Nation’s Debt: GDP ratio is 59%,” he said. He added that the KCR government in Telangana has outperformed the Modi government by many miles.