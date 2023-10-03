India now 2nd-largest mobile phone manufacturing hub globally

This achievement has been made possible with heavy investment from original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and companies dealing in components and parts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Smartphones

New Delhi: India’s push for self-sufficiency in assembling mobile phones is yielding results as the country is now the second-biggest manufacturing hub for mobile phones, suggested a report on Tuesday.

This achievement has been made possible with heavy investment from original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and companies dealing in components and parts, a news report showed on Tuesday.

India is expected to export about 22 per cent of its total assembled mobile phones in 2023, according to Counterpoint Research.

In a fillip to the “Make in India” initiative, India saw mobile phones exports worth over Rs 45,000 crore in the April-August period in the ongoing fiscal year (FY24), government and industry data showed recently.

As per the estimates by the Department of Commerce and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the April-August period saw mobile phone exports worth $5.5 billion, against $3 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore) in the same period in FY22-23. India is set to cross Rs 1,20,000 crore in mobile phone exports in the current fiscal year, with Apple leading the market with more than 50 per cent in FY24.

Meanwhile, according to the report, smartphone shipments from original design manufacturers (ODMs) and Independent Design Houses (ODMs/IDHs) declined six per cent (year-on-year) in the first half this year, according to the report. The companies, known as the “Big 3″accounted for 76 per cent of the global ODM/IDH smartphone market in the first half. Outsourced design shipments decreased in H1 2023 but their share increased when compared to the same period last year, the report mentioned. The top six ODMs took 95 per cent share of the total ODM shipments