India records 12,847 new coronavirus infections, 14 fatalities

By PTI Published: Published Date - 10:45 AM, Fri - 17 June 22

New Delhi: India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday.

The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.

The active cases now constitute 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 per cent, the health ministry said. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.47 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 2.41 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 4,26,82,697.

On the vaccination front, according to the ministry cumulatively 195.84 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It went past the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.