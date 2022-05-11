India records 2,897 COVID-19 infections, 54 fatalities

By PTI Published: Published Date - 10:30 AM, Wed - 11 May 22

New Delhi: With 2,897 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of cases rose to 4,31,10,586, even as active cases have decreased to 19,494, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, it said.

The data showed that a decrease of 143 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.74 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,66,935, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.67 crore, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.