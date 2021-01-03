India reports 18,177 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 217 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,435.

New Delhi: India reported 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,47,220.

As many as 217 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,435.

So far 99,27,310 recoveries have been reported in the country.

Maharashtra reported 3,218 new cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 53,137 active cases in the state, the health department informed.

So far, 18,34,935 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 49,631.

Kerala reported 5,328 new cases, 4,985 recoveries, and 21 deaths on Friday. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 65,374.

As many as 494 new coronavirus cases and 496 recoveries were reported in the national capital on Friday, as per the Delhi Health Department. The total number of positive cases now stands at 6,26,448, while the death toll stands at 10,571, including 14 on Thursday. There are currently 5,342 active cases in the national capital.

With 9,58,125 samples tested for the coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 17,48,99,783, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.