India to lead the world towards physical and spiritual progress: RSS Chief

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat while congratulating the scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 said that “India will lead the whole world on the path of physical and spiritual progress”.

Bhagwat said, “Till now no one had landed on the South Pole of the moon, our scientists have achieved the honour of landing there first after long hard work. Not only for the entire country, but for the entire humanity of the world.”

He added, “With the vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which has embraced the whole world with its affection, India is now moving towards becoming a nation that provides peace and prosperity to the world. Its symbol is this moment of joy for all of us today.”

He also said, “We are grateful to our scientists for the hard work they have done. They have brought this moment of bliss for us, and we thank all the scientists, the government and administration who encouraged them. Congratulations to all.”

Speaking about India’s global role, the RSS chief also added, “India will rise and rise for the whole world. India will lead the world on the path of both physical and spiritual progress, this is now going to turn into reality. We will progress in the field of knowledge and science, we will also be able to give new meaning to the form of blue sky.”

“We will give the message of renunciation in the atmosphere of indulgence, and will rain happiness from the dense clouds of slavery. To realise this objective, the confidence of the whole country has awakened. We all have seen with our own eyes this one real moment, so we are blessed.”

“Now we wake up to our duty, and move forward. We all have the necessary strength, the necessary art and skills, the necessary vision to move forward. Today’s incident has proved this. I once again congratulate everyone and say from the bottom of my heart — ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.”

RSS’s Akhil Bhartiya Sah-Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, also congratulated the scientists for this achievement and said that our scientists have raised the name of India in the world and have worked to raise India’s respect in the world.