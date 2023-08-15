Indian-American Ro Khanna recognized for best workplace environment in Congress

Khanna and Waltz Co-Lead Bipartisan Delegation to India as Congressional Caucus Co-Chairs.

By IANS Published Date - 11:54 AM, Tue - 15 August 23

New York: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, who is leading a delegation to India on Independence Day, has been honored in the US with a Democracy Award for outstanding achievement for the category of “Life in Congress”-Workplace Environment.

The category highlights offices that have established both formal policies and informal cultures that enhance the work-life fit and professional development of their staff.

Presented by the Congressional Management Foundation, this is Ro Khanna’s second Democracy Award, with his office winning the same honour in the “Constituent Service” category in 2019.

“It’s an honour to receive this award for best workplace environment in Congress. I want to congratulate my incredible staff for working alongside me to create a positive and inclusive work environment,” Khanna said in a statement.

“As a strong supporter of workers’ rights, it’s important to me to live my values and ensure that all employees in my office have fair wages and benefits and are treated with dignity and respect.”

Born in 1976 in Philadelphia to Indian immigrants, Khanna represents the 17th District of California, which covers communities in Silicon Valley.

“I’ve never worked in a more fun, kind, and people-centered workplace. We celebrate each other’s wins and help one another work through challenges. I’m grateful to work, learn and laugh alongside such wonderful colleagues,” said Sam Elghanayan, legislative aide in Khanna’s office.

Citing its reasons for choosing the Indian-American Congressman for the award, the Congressional Management Foundation said that his office appears to be an open and collaborative workplace, with Khanna cultivating an individual relationship with every staff member, encouraging staff to offer their recommendations and to ask him questions directly.

At present, Khanna is leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to India along with Congressman Michael Waltz — both co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans.

In his interviews with the local media, Khanna has supported India’s position on China as well as Ro Khanna, adding that India-US ties are stronger than ever and one of the most defining partnerships of the 21st century.

The Congressman is expected to discuss issues such as defence ties, economic partnership, pluralism and minority rights.