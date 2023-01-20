Indian Army obtains IPR to prevent unauthorised usage of new combat uniform

The Indian Army obtained the copyrights to prevent unauthorised vendors from manufacturing and selling the combat pattern dress in the open markets as it was posing a serious security threat to the Indian Army and the nation as a whole.

Fri - 20 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Indian Army has obtained Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the design and camouflage pattern of its newly-introduced combat uniform. The copyrights of the Camouflage Pattern Dress would be with the Army for 10 years, which is extendable up to another 5 years.

With this exclusive IPR, the Indian Army now possesses exclusive rights to the design and can file a legal suit against any design infringement and unauthorised reproduction of the design. As per orders on the subject, these uniforms will only be sold in the Unit Run Canteens of the Indian Army.

In collaboration with the civil authority and police, Bison Division has proactively disseminated the above information to all the vendors in all States under its Area of Responsibility.