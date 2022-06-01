Indian communication satellite GSAT-24 under health checks in French Guiana

Chennai: Indian communication satellite GSAT-24 is undergoing various checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

European space agency Arianespace will put into space GSAT-24 on June 22 using its Ariane 5 rocket.

“As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health/ performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana. Launch on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight is scheduled for June 22, 2022,” ISRO said on Wednesday.

According to ISRO, the GSAT-24 satellite after completing assembly, integration and environmental tests was cleared by its pre-shipment review committee on May 2.

Satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18, using C-17 Globemaster aircrafts.

Satellite was received in Kourou on May 19.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4,180 kg with pan India coverage for meeting the direct-to-home (DTH) application needs.

The Indian government owned enterprise NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) has leased the entire satellite capacity to M/s Tata Play.

The NSIL is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its first demand driven mission post space reforms.

The GSAT-24 will be the 25th Indian satellite orbited by Arianespace.

On September 28, 2021, NSIL entrusted Arianespace with the launch of its GSAT-24 telecommunications satellite, the European Space Agency had said earlier.