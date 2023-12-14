Indian consulate facilitates Rs. 5 crore death compensation in 2023, another Rs. 2 crore as pending dues

Indian Consulate in Jeddah has facilitated death compensation amount of more than Rs five crore so far this year, said Mohammed Hashim, consul for PCI.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 11:32 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

Senior Indian diplomat Mohammed Hashim

Jeddah: Death is, undoubtedly, a harrowing experience for any family especially if it occurs in an alien land where he or she came to work. The misery of the bereaved family is painful. Unaware of the procedures and norms to claim death compensation some simply forgo their claim. However, Indian Missions in the Kingdom are according utmost attention and pursuing such cases on behalf bereaving families to aid them.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the senior diplomat added that the death compensation amount was being paid to legal heirs of the deceased workers. He also said that the consulate pursued to settle workers entitlement amounts like end-of-service benefits and pending wages with the help of Saudi Arabian authorities.

Hashim informed that 1200 Indians were reported as dead in the jurisdiction of Indian Consulate where 981 buried locally in Saudi Arabia and 219 were repatriated back home for final rites.

In a significant development, the consulate has successfully repatriated Huroob-notified Indians. It is an uphill task for expatriates with the tag of Huroob to return home.

“Consulate has repatriated 3092 Indians, who were notified as Huroob, back home and also aided another 2900 compatriots whose Iqama (residency visa) expired”, the diplomat revealed.

The Indian Consulate team has been visiting jails in its jurisdiction to inquire about the well being of Indian inmates and it has conducted 25 such visits so far, he said. The Indian mission issued 2554 emergency certificates for deporting Indians through jails, according to him.

The consulate has issued 51,980 passports and 2662 Police Clearance Certificates besides registering 1296 new births, Hashim said.

He further said that, in its continuous efforts to strengthen Indo-Saudi culture ties, the consulate with the Indian community is set to organize the ‘Saudi-India Festival’ on January 19, 2024 at Indian International School.