Indian cricket fraternity celebrates 40th anniversary of 1983 World Cup triumph

Today, India is celebrating the completion 40 years of its maiden World Cup victory under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

By ANI Updated On - 03:04 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

New Delhi: As India celebrates the 40th anniversary of its World Cup victory, legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman took to their social media accounts to thank the 1983 World Cup legends for inspiring many to represent the country someday.

The catch that changed Indian Cricket forever. Kapil Paaji with that catch of Viv Richards and with his team of great contributors and a passionate dream led India to World Cup glory. What a day ! pic.twitter.com/RpgcQ2k0fa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag in a tweet said, “The catch that changed Indian Cricket forever. Kapil Paaji with that catch of Viv Richards and with his team of great contributors and a passionate dream led India to World Cup glory. What a day!”

25th June, 1983 – 40 years since that landmark day when Kapil Paaji and his boys won India the World Cup and it inspired an entire generation of youth to take up Cricket and was an instrumental moment in making Cricket what it is in India. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aPcRLAFAMU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2023

“25th June, 1983 – 40 years since that landmark day when Kapil Paaji and his boys won India the World Cup and it inspired an entire generation of youth to take up Cricket and was an instrumental moment in making Cricket what it is in India. #WorldCup,” wrote Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman in a tweet.

They did it first! 🏆 A team of legends who defied expectations with their courage and conviction. Congratulations on #40Years to that great day and thank you for an unforgettable journey that paved the way for countless dreams. #1983WorldCup 🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/lbxh9qVUP7 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2023

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted, “They did it first! A team of legends who defied expectations with their courage and conviction. Congratulations on #40Years to that great day and thank you for an unforgettable journey that paved the way for countless dreams.”

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1983 A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket 🙌🏻#TeamIndia, led by @therealkapildev, clinched the World Cup title. 🏆👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MQrBU4oUF1 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also remembered the historical day and tweeted, #OnThisDay in 1983 A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket #TeamIndia, led by @therealkapildev, clinched the World Cup title.”

#OnThisDay in 1983, India lifted the Cricket World Cup for the first time, etching the name in golden letters! A monumental triumph that ignited a cricketing revolution and forever changed the course of Indian cricket. #1983WorldCup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ru6wDkHWg8 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 25, 2023

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to his Twitter and wrote, “#OnThisDay in 1983, India lifted the Cricket World Cup for the first time, etching the name in golden letters! A monumental triumph that ignited a cricketing revolution and forever changed the course of Indian cricket. #1983WorldCup@BCCI.” 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad too shared a post where the squad was spotted in an airplane together.

Azad took to twitter and wrote, “The World Cup champion 1983 team travelling together to celebrate our 40th anniversary victory on 25th June, 35,000 feet up in the air. We are proud Indians and love India Bharat Mata Ki Jai [?]@therealkapildev @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI @JayShah.”[?]To say that no one expected India to even be at Lord’s on the day of the final, let alone hold the trophy on the famed balcony, would be an understatement.

In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball. India has been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011.

MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015).