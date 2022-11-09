Indian Embassy honours juvenile Indian Gold Medallists in Riyadh

Published: Updated On - 11:16 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Jeddah: Encouraging the sporting spirit among young Indians, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh felicitated two Indian athlete gold medallists for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Indian Embassy felicitated Mohammed Mehad Sha of Andhra Pradesh and Kadeeja Nizah of Kerala, who won gold medals in Badminton in the Saudi Games that concluded on Monday.

Cd’AN Ram Prasad presented mementos and shawls to young athletes who impressed the sports fraternity in Saudi Arabia. The young sports heroes said they were touched by the honour accorded to them by the Indian embassy.

Besides Indian Diplomat Moin Akhtar, prominent social workers Shihab Kottukad, AP NRT coordinator Muzammil Shaikh, New Middle East School Principal Grace Thomas,coaches, parents of both winners and Telugu community member Yeranna and others attended the event.