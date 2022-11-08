Indian employees vote for hybrid work model

By Ruchi Rai Sohni - 8 November 22

The participants were from across varied industries and worked full-time, part-time, or were business owners, or self-employed.

Hyderabad: Coronavirus pandemic made them stay home and work, but having adjusted to the Work From Home (WFH) concept, two years down the line, there is a certain reluctance among employees in returning full-time to the offices. And if not entirely the WFH, majority of the employees strongly pitch for the hybrid work model.

A global study initiated by HP Inc, the technology company, has returned the findings that the hybrid work model has become the new normal and that Indian employees strongly favour a hybrid work model as they believe it improves their productivity and gives them a much-needed work-life balance. Employers too have something to cheer about as employees indicate a higher probability of staying in their current job if given a hybrid work option.

A high majority of the employees i.e., 92 per cent of those surveyed, concurred that hybrid work environment improves work-life balance while 88 per cent agreed that the new normal increased employee retention. Also, 72 per cent found the hybrid work model to be more productive.

From the results of the survey, hybrid model is seen as increasing productivity, make employees focus better, and provides flexibility to get work done. Almost 47 per cent believed that home productivity with office visibility gives them a better chance of promotion, more opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and build relationships with their team members.

“Hybrid work in India is here to stay. Organizations need to re-evaluate a hybrid workplace culture that offers flexibility and work-life balance while encouraging inclusivity, engagement, and a sense of well-being among employees,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director of HP India Market.

The findings also observed that firms should provide access to better tools while conducting adequate training to boost productivity as 51 per cent of respondents agree that laptops help them carry out tasks more productively.

About 30 per cent of the respondents termed internet connection as one of the major disruptions and 13 per cent said they need access to better tools and accessories such as headsets, monitors, and webcams.