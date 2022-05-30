Indian farmers should adopt Japanese method of cultivation: Vinod Kumar

Published Date - 10:03 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Karimnagar

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar emphasized the need to adopt the Japan method of cultivation system. Instead of big countries like America and China, Indian farmers should follow the Japan method of farming since the land holdings of Japan were very similar to India. Both the countries had small land holdings. So, Indian farmers should follow Japan, which was successfully doing cultivation in its small land holdings by using modern technology.

Vinod Kumar also emphasized the need to manufacture farm machinery suitable for small land holdings and wanted the farmers to do cultivation by using modern scientific methods. It was the responsibility of agriculture scientists to find innovative methods to produce the highest crop with less investment, TS planning board vice-chairman made these comments while participating in a ‘workshop on preparedness for vanakalam-2-22’ for Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts held here on Monday.

About hundred countries in the world were unable to practice agriculture and they completely depend on other countries. Despite having the highest of 56 percent land (156.50 crore acres) suitable for cultivation in India, the country was in 16th position in the export of agriculture produces. Surprisingly, small countries were exporting highest farm produces.

Though there were various reasons for it, staying away from cultivation by farmers was one of the reasons. Earlier, about 80 percent of the people used to depend on agriculture. Unfortunately, it has declined to 51 percent. Urbanization was one of the main reasons for it, he opined. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Rythu Bandhu Samithis president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Rasamai Balkishan and Sunke Ravishankar and others also participated.

