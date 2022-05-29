Indian film ‘All That Breathes’ bags top documentary award at Cannes 2022

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:00 AM, Sun - 29 May 22

Cannes: Filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary ‘All That Breathes’ has won the 2022 L’Oeil d’Or, the festival’s top prize for documentaries at Cannes 2022.

Sharing the update, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen for the conferment of ‘L’Oeil d’or’ award for his documentary “All That Breathes” at Cannes Film Festival. I am sure, this will inspire other Indian documentary makers to make it big at the world stage.”

He also dropped a picture featuring Shaunak lifting the award.

The 90-minute long film was chosen the winner by the jury, comprising Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, Ukrainian writer-director Iryna Tsilyk, French actor Pierre Deladonchamps, journalist Alex Vicente, and Moroccan writer-filmmaker Hicham Falah.

Shaunak’s directorial revolves around the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work out of their derelict basement in Delhi’s Wazirabad, to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites.