Indian High Commission ‘deeply saddened’ by death of two Indian nationals in Maldives

Indian High Commission in Maldives expressed sorrow on Sunday over the death of two Indian nationals in a tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in Maldives

By ANI Published Date - 03:35 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Male: The Indian High Commission in Maldives expressed sorrow on Sunday over the death of two Indian nationals in a tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in Maldives. Following the incident, the Indian High Commission is in touch with Maldivian authorities and the families of the victims.

Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in Maldives stated, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in which two Indian nationals have lost their lives. High Commission is in close contact with Maldivian authorities as well as the families of the victims.” Two people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Haa Dhaal atoll Makunudhoo, Maldives-based The Edition reported citing police. The report did not reveal the identities of individuals who lost their lives. However, police confirmed that two foreign nationals died in the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place when a gas cylinder located near the fish market exploded, The Edition reported. The victims were identified as two foreign men and both were employed by a company engaged in land reclamation work for Makunudhoo Airport.

Pictures circulating on social media showed some of the portion of the ceiling collapsed in a nearby building, according to The Edition report. Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) along with the police is carrying out the investigation into the incident.