By PTI Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as president of the Maldives.

In a post on X, he said, “India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.” Muizzu defeated incumbent Mohamed Solih to become president of the island nation.