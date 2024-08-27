Indian Immunologicals Limited collaboratively develops game-changing needle-free COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine

This groundbreaking work on Covid-19 vaccine has been published in the world’s leading science Journal ‘Nature Communications’ on 26th August 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 04:40 PM

Hyderabad: Indian Immunologicals Limited has announced live-attenuated needle free intra-nasal booster vaccine developed against SARS-CoV-2 using codon deoptimization technology in collaboration with Griffith University, Australia.

A press release said that the danger due to COVID 19 is still not over and it is still killing around 1,700 people a week around the world. Among different formats of vaccines available, it is well known that live attenuated vaccine generates a robust and broad-spectrum neutralizing antibody response.

IIL’s needle free intra-nasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 developed using codon deoptimization technology demonstrated remarkable stability and maintained safety in extensive animal studies, the press release said.

Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “This accomplishment signifies a major step forward in our battle against COVID-19. The development of this vaccine not only highlights our dedication to innovation in public health but also demonstrates IIL’s capability in adopting novel technology.”