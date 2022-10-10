Indian Immunologicals to invest Rs 700 crore for new animal vaccine facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:53 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL & Minister KT Rama Rao during the announcement of INR 700 Crores investment in a new animal vaccine manufacturing plant in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. This is part of efforts to meet the vaccine security of the nation against economically important diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and other emerging diseases.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has announced a Rs.700 crore investment to set up a new animal vaccine manufacturing facility in the Genome Valley here.

This is part of efforts to meet the vaccine security of the nation against economically important diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and other emerging diseases. The facility will create total employment for around 750 people.

“I am delighted that Indian Immunologicals will be setting up another greenfield facility in Genome Valley. Hyderabad is already regarded as the Vaccine Capital of the World. This expansion further advances our contribution in terms of global health, not just for humans but also for animals,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

“IIL is on an aggressive growth path and this third vaccine facility in Hyderabad will ensure self-sufficiency for our nation in the field of vaccines and thereby saving the exchequer and farmers several thousands of crores,” said Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL.

Company Senior Vice Presidents Mukul Gaur and NSN Bhargav, Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Pharma and Lifesciences Director M Shakthi Nagappan were also present.

IIL, a subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is already one of the largest manufacturers of FMD vaccines in the world. It is also a leading supplier to the Government of India’s National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). The new facility will be biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) for drug substance (DS) production and respective fill-finish.

The new facility, coming up in Genome Valley Phase 3, will add another 300 million doses per annum of FMD vaccine to its capacity. The existing facility in Gachibowli already has a capacity of 300 million doses. Production at the new facility is scheduled to commence in three years. IIL is a One Health company and the market leader in veterinary and human biologicals in India. It manufactures over 150 products.

All of these activities will be located in Genome Valley, India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences research and development and clean manufacturing activities. The cluster is home to more than 200 companies including Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza, Bharat Biotech, Biological E and others.

IIL has multiple GMP manufacturing sites and exports to over 50 countries. It has launched several animal and human vaccines in the Indian market at affordable prices.