KT Rama Rao inaugurates Ferring Laboratories’ plant at Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Adding to the list of marquee names present at the Genome Valley, Ferring Laboratories set up its plant with an investment of Euro 30 million (about Rs 246 crore). Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the plant on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Ferring coming to Hyderabad is a testimony to the presence of life sciences ecosystem and availability of quality man power in the city. The company initially looked at Maharashtra for setting up the facility but opted to come to Hyderabad in view of the availability of talent and proactive and industry-friendly approach of the Telangana Government, he said.

Ferring is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group that focuses on reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. The Switzerland headquartered company’s facility in the city will employ about 110 people. The company has 12 research and development facilities across the globe. The Hyderabad unit has state-of-the-art facilities with an integrated research and development wing, Rama Rao said, adding that Hyderabad has been attracting a lot of global companies.

Women’s health focus in the cluster

Rama Rao said that within the Genome Valley cluster, other companies too are focusing on reproductive medicine and maternal health. Bharat Serums and Vaccines Global had a few days ago announced to set up an injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley with an investment of Rs 200 crore. The company has a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products. It caters to gynecology, assisted reproductive technology, critical care, emergency medicine, neurology, nephrology and haematology and urology segments, he said.

Jamp Pharmaceuticals also inaugurated its facility at the Genome Valley about three week ago. The facility is designed to cater solid oral dosage form, powders, topical, nasal delivery and liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets. It has an investment outlay of Rs 250 crore and creates employment to about 200 people, he said.

Recollecting the success of his recent visit to the USA to attract investments, Rama Rao said that the State succeeded in getting more than Rs 7,500 crore worth investments across all sectors and about 50 per cent of them were in the life sciences segment, he said adding that the next decade will be the decade of life sciences. Focus will be on biology, life sciences and allied fields intersecting with technology and data analysis. The State is working to double the lifesciences segment from the current $ 50 billion to $ billion by 2030, he said.

Genome Valley has emerged as the preferred destination for major R&D focused life sciences companies in India. It houses over 150 companies, making it the country’s largest cluster of multi-tenanted lab space infrastructure in a single location. Located in Shameerpet – Hyderabad, Genome Valley is a blend of knowledge parks, special economic zones, multi-tenanted wet laboratories, incubation facilities, office spaces along with support facilities. It has a lot of opportunities to create intellectual property and also employment.

Ferring Laboratories Managing Director Anindya Ghosh, Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Lifesciences Director Shakti Nagappan and others were present.

