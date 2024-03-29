Indian Navy and US Navy conduct Exercise Tiger Triumph

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 02:55 PM

Visakhapatnam: The amphibious warships of Indian Navy and US Navy undertook operations at Kakinada as part of the ongoing Exercise Tiger Triumph 2024. The integral craft onboard the ships were deployed to undertake various operations.

Cross Deck helicopter operations were also undertaken between the ships of the Indian navy and US Navy off Kakinada. The seamless conduct of multifaceted coordinated operations is an indicative of the joint planning and execution, reaffirming the high degree of interoperability between Armed Forces of the two nations, a Navy press release said on Friday.