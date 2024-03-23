Air Force Academy Hyderabad hosts graduation ceremony

Air Vice Marshal Joshi congratulated the graduating officers and acknowledged the critical role of air traffic controllers in military aviation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: To mark the successful completion of No-147 Air Traffic Surveillance Services (ATSS) course and No-111 Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) course, a graduation ceremony was held at the Air Traffic Control Officers’ Training Establishment (ATCOTE).

Air Vice Marshal DS Joshi, Commandant, Air Force Academy, participated as the Reviewing Officer.

The ATCOTE is a premier training establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) located at Air Force Academy Hyderabad. It is equipped with state of the art simulators to undertake training of officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and officers from Friendly Foreign Countries in the field of Air Traffic Services (ATS).

The ATM & AL (B) Course is aimed at imparting ab – initio training on Surface Movement Control, Aerodrome Control & Approach Control functions to young commissioned officers in becoming qualified Air Traffic Controllers, while the ATSS course equips qualified Air Traffic Controllers with skill to maintain expeditious and orderly flow of Air Traffic in radar environment.

Air Vice Marshal Joshi congratulated the graduating officers and acknowledged the critical role of air traffic controllers in military aviation.