Indian parents spend Rs 47,000 annually on education in private unaided school: Survey

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Indian parents spend approximately Rs 20,000 per year on education in government schools and Rs 47,000 annually if their child is studying in a private unaided school. These funds, according to a survey by Schoolnet, include school fees, transportation, and other expenses like infrastructure and classroom facilities.

The survey also found that the spend on annual school tuition fees in private unaided schools is Rs 27,000 compared to Rs 8,000 in government schools. Almost half of the parents of students in government (48 per cent) as well as unaided private schools (49 per cent) bear an additional spend of Rs 10,000-20,000 on after-school learning annually.

Additional findings of the survey revealed that 6 per cent of parents spend between Rs 51,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on education in elite government schools, compared to 28 per cent of parents that spend similar amount for education in unaided private schools. In terms of in-school and after-school education, the survey revealed that half the families with children in government schools (56 per cent) spend less than Rs 15,000 annually on in-school expenditure, whereas they spend an average of Rs 14,000 on after-school expenditure. While 36 per cent of parents of students in private unaided schools spend more than Rs 50,000 on school education, 3 per cent of parents incur similar expenditures on supplementary education.

Due to rising competition among students to perform their academic best, parents invest in after-school products and services like personal tutors, tuition classes, coaching for competitive examinations and more. 60 per cent of parents of students in government schools incur these additional education costs by spending Rs 10,000 or more on supplementary education products.

Schoolnet MD and CEO RCM Reddy said, “Access to quality education across the middle and the bottom of the pyramid remains an issue across India. Through our survey, we have seen willingness from parents to spend on their child’s education and improve their learning experience.”

