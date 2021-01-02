Indian Telephone Industries keen to tie up with NIT Warangal

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (GoI), is sponsoring the online course to train the selected engineers from Indian Telephone Industries Ltd

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Warangal Urban: Indian Telephone Industries Limited (ITI) is keen on signing an MoU with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, to develop manpower through conducting training programmes in niche areas like Integrated circuit design (IC), communication and cybersecurity by exploring joint research activities.

This was stated by ITI Director (HR) Shashi Prakash Gupta at a programme organised marking the inaugural of an ‘online course on cybersecurity for 10 days’ on Saturday.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (GoI), is sponsoring the online course to train the selected engineers from Indian Telephone Industries Ltd, Bengaluru.

After inaugurating the programme virtually, NITW, Director, Prof NV Ramana Rao said that the increased dependency of human life on the internet had side effect of the breach of privacy and security by hackers.

“Sensitive information like Aadhar data, credit card information and bank account details are now stored in cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive. It is necessary to provide security both at the personal level and organisational level,” he added.

Dr N Sarat Chandra Babu, Executive Director of Society for Electronic Transactions and Security, who has given a bird’s eye view of Cyber Security describing various facets of software security, hardware security, emphasized the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) in augmenting the cybersecurity.

The coordinator Dr Sreehari Rao Patri said that eminent speakers were drawn to deliver lectures in this course from several industries like Bosch, AMD, Qualcom, Western Digital, CDAC, SETS and academic institutes including NIT Warangal and Anna University.

He also added that Electronics & ICT academy at NIT Warangal had trained nearly 20,000 faculty and industry personnel through nearly 330 programmes. Prof T V Gopal, a cybersecurity expert from Anna University, and KGV Rao, AGM, ITI, Bengaluru, addressed the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .