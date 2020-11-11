Indians ‘optimistic but cautious’ about plans for 2021

49 per cent chose domestic holidays in 2021 and 49 per cent prefer receiving an experience over a product as a gift.

New Delhi: Indian consumers are mapping out their holiday season and shopping plans, but prioritising their wellbeing comes first as most choose to spend more time at home, reveals Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express.

With many seeking out normalcy in a not-so-normal year, most are deferring to turn international travel dreams into a reality in 2021, finds the survey. According to which 44 per cent of respondents agree that they have thought of giving/getting gifts and celebrating to reconnect with family and friends. 49 per cent chose domestic holidays in 2021 and 49 per cent prefer receiving an experience over a product as a gift.

It added that 25 per cent respondents in India plan on spending more on holiday season gifts this year, as compared to last year. 65 percent are more likely to shop online than in-store this year as they want to continue supporting small businesses. Close to 50 percent of Indian adults say that they are much more likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season, compared to previous years.

What’s on people’s gift gift and wish list? People are very interested in receiving experiences. When it comes to giving, 46 per cent said they are more likely to give touchless gifts like a subscription or e-gift card this year.

WFH = WORKING (OUT) FROM HOME

At-home digital fitness is most popular in India, where 54 percent of adults surveyed have purchased a subscription to a digital fitness program in the last six months. For Indian adults eating healthier and exercising more frequently are top personal wellness priorities.

The report added that 50 per cent of the respondents say they are more likely to care about fitness moving forward, and agreed they have an increased appreciation for it. Some are exploring new or different wellness habits and hobbies, with 47 per cent agreeing that they found a new fitness hobby to stay healthy in the past six months while social distancing, it said.

India also ranked highest in respondents identifying their family / friends contributing to their overall wellness (91 percent). Globally, 81 per cent adults agreed spending quality time with friends and family contributes positively to their wellness.

LOOKING FORWARD TO TRAVEL, WHEN SAFE & SECURE

Indians emerge as avid holiday travellers with one in three respondents reporting that they travelled for major holidays last year but will not do so this year. Across the world, respondents are largely still wary of travel, saying they would not feel comfortable traveling until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available. 34 per cent of Indians echo this sentiment.

Travel plans continue to take centerstage in future planning, with 32 percent Indians already dreaming about their next holiday. 1 in 2 (50 per cent) Indian adults are interested in receiving a trip in 2021 as a gift this holiday season. Not surprisingly, they also marked a strong preference and were willing to pay extra for lodging and hotels that offered private and socially distanced amenities, eg: socially distanced spas (49 per cent) and private pools (49 per cent).

45 per cent of Indian respondents said they are saving more money for their next trip as a result of the pandemic.