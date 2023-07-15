India’s first cli-fi thriller series ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ to be streamed on SonyLIV from August 9

| Indias First Cli Fi Thriller Series The Jengaburu Curse To Be Streamed On Sonyliv From August 9

Hyderabad: National Award-winning producer and director Nila Madhab Panda is all set to bring India’s first cli-fi thriller series, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’. The series is set to stream from August 9 only on SonyLIV.

Set in a small town in Odisha, the show follows the story of London-based financial analyst, Priya Das. When her father, Professor Das, goes suspiciously missing, Priya is forced to come back to Odisha. As she starts to search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining State of Odisha.

‘The Jengaburu Curse’, which marks Nila Madhab’s OTT debut, delves into the repercussions of mankind’s never-ending demands on nature.

Produced by Studio Next, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ is created and directed by Nila Madhab. Written by Mayank Tewari, Paulo Perez serves as the DOP on the series. Alokananda Dasgupta and Durga Prasad Mohapatra serve as music director and production designer respectively. Edited by Jabeen Merchant, the series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

Commenting on the show, Nila Madhab said, “‘The Jengaburu Curse’ is the first Indian cli-fi thriller series. The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind’s relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow. Through ‘Jengaburu’, our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation.”

